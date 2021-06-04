Deal

Today only, grab U-Tec's Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 smart lock for under $150

Amazon is selling two versions of the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro for $139.30 and $125.30.

Contributor, TechHive |

ultraloq u bolt pro
U-Tec

Amazon has a fantastic smart lock on sale today that boasts multiple unlocking options, including via the app, keypad, physical key, geofencing, and a "best-in-breed" fingerprint reader.

The online retailer has a one-day sale on two versions of the U-Tec Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro. The Wi-Fi bridge and Bluetooth version is $139.30, down from the usual $200. The Bluetooth only version, meanwhile, is $125.30 instead of $180. The sale pricing ends just before midnight on Friday evening, Pacific time.

We reviewed the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro in November 2019, giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its "endless options," "compact" design, a "bevy" of "excellent features—including a killer fingerprint reader," and a "well-built app." That said, users should be "prepared for a challenging installation."

This smart lock has fingerprint ID, a keypad for entry codes, smartphone unlock, and a door key. That's four methods of entry right there, but the lock also has a couple more inside the smartphone app, including an auto unlock with geofencing, and a "shake to open" feature.

The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro also works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, provided you get the Wi-Fi bridge version.

[Today's deal: U-Tec Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro one-day sale on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

 
