Today only, grab U-Tec's Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 smart lock for under $150

Amazon has a fantastic smart lock on sale today that boasts multiple unlocking options, including via the app, keypad, physical key, geofencing, and a "best-in-breed" fingerprint reader.

The online retailer has a one-day sale on two versions of the U-Tec Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro. The Wi-Fi bridge and Bluetooth version is $139.30, down from the usual $200. The Bluetooth only versionRemove non-product link, meanwhile, is $125.30 instead of $180. The sale pricing ends just before midnight on Friday evening, Pacific time.

We reviewed the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro in November 2019, giving it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its "endless options," "compact" design, a "bevy" of "excellent features—including a killer fingerprint reader," and a "well-built app." That said, users should be "prepared for a challenging installation."

This smart lock has fingerprint ID, a keypad for entry codes, smartphone unlock, and a door key. That's four methods of entry right there, but the lock also has a couple more inside the smartphone app, including an auto unlock with geofencing, and a "shake to open" feature.

The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro also works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, provided you get the Wi-Fi bridge version.

[Today's deal: U-Tec Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro one-day sale on Amazon.]