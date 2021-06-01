Smarten up dumb devices with a four-pack of Kasa smart plugs for $22

We’ve sniffed out a great deal on an affordable way to add smarts to your existing coffee maker, table lamp, fan, or other devices. Amazon is selling a four-pack of 15 amp TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Minis for $21.86. To get the deal you have to clip the coupon underneath the price on the product page. This four-pack normally costs around $27.

These smart plugs don’t require an expensive hub. Instead, they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network via TP-Link’s smartphone app. You can then set schedules for each plug, as well as control them remotely. Each plug is designed to take up only one outlet on a standard wall plate. That means you can stack two if need be or distribute them around the house without interfering with other gear.

Kasa’s smart plugs work with Alexa and Google Home for voice control. They also work with Samsung’s SmartThings and they can integrate with IFTTT. These are handy little smart plugs for any small appliance that needs a helping hand to become a connected device.

[Today’s deal: Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack for $21.86 on Amazon.]