Secure your home with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $120

If you want a good price on a smart video doorbell to bump up your home's security, you'll want to hop on a killer deal at B&H Photo and Video today. The retailer is selling the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $120Remove non-product link, a steep discount from its original $250 price.

This is for the original version of the Ring Pro and not the recently released upgrade. The newer one is essentially the same with some added features such as built-in greetings by Alexa when you're away from home; not a huge loss for $50 less.

We reviewed this version of the Ring Pro in 2018 giving it four out of five stars. "The Ring Video Doorbell Pro brings more advanced motion detection and comes in a smaller package," we said.

The Pro requires hardwiring to the electricity in your home unlike the other versions of Ring that either require batteries or can work with both batteries and wiring. That makes installation a little more involved, but overall it's an excellent smart doorbell.

It features three detection zones, and has smarter detection capabilities than the plain old Ring Video Doorbell or the Video Doorbell 2. The original Pro has a 160-degree field of view, two-way audio, night vision, and dual-band Wi-Fi. For $120, this is an excellent deal.

[Today's deal: Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $120 at B&H.Remove non-product link]