Save 25% on Eufy's excellent security systems, today only

If you want extra eyes watching over your home, don’t miss Amazon’s big, but brief 24-hour deal on Anker’s superb Eufy home security systems. Today only you can get the EufyCam E base station and two cameras for $209 or the EufyCam 2 Pro three camera set-up for $352.49. The former is $71 off the regular price, while the latter is around $117 below its usual price and the all-time low.

We reviewed the EufyCam E, calling it “a capable indoor/outdoor camera that should appeal to anyone who wants to avoid mandatory cloud subscription costs” en route to giving it a great 4- out of 5-star rating. This camera features 1080p video capture, IP65 weatherproofing, and night vision. As the review said, it also has onboard storage for those who don’t like the idea of the extra cost of a cloud subscription for their video captures.

We also reviewed the Best Buy version of the EufyCam 2 Pro, also giving it four out of five stars. This camera set-up comes with IP67 weatherproofing, 2K resolution for video capture (it downgrades to 1080p when integrating with Apple HomeKit), night vision, and local storage just like the first model.

If you need a starter security system, don’t miss this stellar 24-hour deal on Eufy’s stellar gear.

[Today’s deal: One-day Eufy Security camera sale on Amazon.]

