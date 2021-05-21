This $50 JBL Bluetooth speaker clips onto your bag (or your pants)

Sometimes you just don’t want headphones shoved into your ears while you’re out and about, but that doesn’t mean you need to suffer in silence. Amazon is selling the clip-on JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker for $50. That’s $20 off its usual price of $70, and the best price yet for 2021. JBL’s online storefrontRemove non-product link is also selling this speaker for the same price.

The JBL Clip 3 is a small, round speaker with a carabiner at the top for attaching to a backpack, purse, the back of a car seat, bicycle trailer, or whatever else it’ll fit onto. It features the same big, blocky touch controls as its bigger cousin, the JBL Flip, and the same plastic, mesh-like cover.

The Clip 3 is IPX7 rated, meaning it’s waterproof up to 3.3 feet (one meter) for a maximum of 30 minutes. It should also hold up if you get caught in the rain. JBL says the battery supports up to 10 hours of playtime. Just like the larger JBL speakers, this one includes an integrated microphone for taking calls.

We haven’t reviewed this specific speaker, but JBL the sound is typically solid for the price.

If you need something light and easy to travel with on vacations, camping trips, or hikes, the JBL Clip 3 looks like a good choice at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: JBL Clip 3 for $50 on Amazon.]