The best low-cost smart sprinkler controller is on sale for just $58

Our favorite budget smart sprinkler is back down to a better price after seeing its cost creep up as spring rolled in. If you’re thinking about automating your lawn care this summer, now is a good time to buy. The 8-zone Wyze Sprinkler Controller is on sale for $58, down from the $65 to $66 we saw in recent weeks.

We reviewed the Wyze 8-zone sprinkler controller in January, giving it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We called it a “capable way to cover the basics” without having to spend too much money.

This 8-zone Wi-Fi enabled sprinkler controller replaces your old sprinkler controller with instructions for wiring included. Once it’s installed, the sprinkler controller can be operated manually via the four buttons on the device itself, or you can get more fine grained control from the companion smartphone app.

The Wyze controller supports fixed scheduling, as well as a system called Sprinkler Plus that incorporates weather data into watering schedules. To get the weather-based scheduling, however, you’ll need to pay an extra $10 per year after the first free year.

The Wyze 8-zone controller is a fantastic, affordable way to get better results from your watering efforts, and right now it’s even cheaper.

[Today’s deal: Wyze 8-zone Sprinkler Controller for $58 on Amazon.]