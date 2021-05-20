Today only, get Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus at their lowest-ever price

The only thing better than scoring some sweet new gear is scoring that sweet new gear at a fantastic price. For today only, Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $100Remove non-product link. That’s $50 off the MSRP and matches the all-time low. The earbuds come in black, red, blue, or white, and every color is on sale until this deal disappears at midnight Pacific time tonight.

We haven’t reviewed the Galaxy Buds Plus, but we did compare them to Apple’s original AirPods. Spoiler alert: The AirPods were better for iPhone users. Nevertheless, we did note that Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus offer some compelling features, such as nice fit, good passive noise cancellation, and a wireless charging case.

The Galaxy Buds Plus app offers some customizations for Android and iPhone owners via , but these earbuds lack built-in support for Samsung’s in-house Bixby digital assistant. Samsung says the earbuds support up to 11 hours of music playback time, which goes up to 22 hours when you top them off as needed in a fully charged charging case. Talk time is about 7.5 hours, or 15 hours with case.

As for sound, we found that these earbuds are good for mid-range sound, but lack the bass many people favor. Bottom line? These are good high-end earbuds, and they’re well worth it at today’s rock-bottom.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus for $100 on Amazon.Remove non-product link]