Our favorite wired video doorbell is nearly 50% off

Our favorite wired video doorbell is nearly half off right now. The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is on sale for $129Remove non-product link on the company’s storefront. That’s down from the usual $249—a savings of $120 and an outstanding price for such a killer piece of kit.

We reviewed the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro in December, giving it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We called it “the most sophisticated front-door security solution you can buy.”

This video doorbell’s “superb” image sensor supports high dynamic range for excellent color reproduction, and features infrared night vision. It has a wider field of view than many video doorbells of its type, letting you see 180 degrees both vertically and horizontally.

That kind of wide view requires a fisheye lens, which we found can distort object that are very close to the camera. Nevertheless, it lets you see the entire area of your porch or entryway, meaning nothing is really out of frame if it’s happening in front of your door.

The doorbell has package and person detection, as well as a “deter” mode that uses sound to attract the attention of thieves in order to get a good view of their face or scare them away.

Shop smart though. This is an absolutely excellent deal for an absolutely excellent video doorbell, but the one thing about the Vivint camera is that there are a ton of tempting add-ons that can easily turn this into a much more expensive proposition.

[Today’s deal: Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro for $129 at Vivint.com.Remove non-product link]