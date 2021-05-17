Amazon and Apple both announce lossless music streaming at no extra cost

Well, it looks like hi-fi music streaming is indeed coming to the masses, with Apple and Amazon both announcing Monday that they’ll begin offering CD-quality and high-resolution tunes to their paid subscribers for free.

Apple said that it will offer both lossless streaming and spatial audio with Dolby Atmos support to Apple Music subscribers for no extra charge starting in June, while Amazon announced that paid Amazon Music users can immediately upgrade to Amazon Music HD for free.

That leaves Spotify, which announced a CD-quality “Hifi” tier earlier this year but has yet to announce an official launch date, or whether it will cost extra. Given today’s news from Amazon and Apple, it appears highly unlikely that Spotify would charge more for its upcoming lossless tier.

According to a press release, Apple said that Dolby Atmos-enabled tracks on Apple Music would work on “any” headphones, and that they would “automatically” play on all AirPods and Beats devices with either H1 or W1 chips.

Apple already offers Spatial Audio video support for W1-enabled AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones, but not for standard H1-equipped AirPods. “Thousands” of songs with spatial audio will be available at launch, Apple said.

In addition, Apple Music will tee up lossless audio for its catalog of 75 million songs, including tracks encoded with 16-bit resolution and 44/1kHz sampling rates (equivalent to CD quality) and high-resolution 24-bit/44.1kHz. Apple is also offering 24-bit/192kHz tracks, although you’ll need a USB-equipped DAC to wring out that level of quality.

Meanwhile, Amazon chose today to announce that it will stop charging extra for its own CD-quality and high-resolution tunes, effectively upgrading all its paid Amazon Music subscribers to Amazon Music HD.

Amazon Music offers more than 70 million tracks in CD-quality audio, including 7 million songs in 24-bit high-resolution quality.

Amazon Music HD used to cost $14.99 a month, or $12.99 a month for non-Prime members. With today’s announcement, though, Amazon Music subscribers can now enjoy lossless audio for just $10 a month, or $8/month for Prime members. Amazon also has a $15-a-month family plan.

Amazon’s prices are equivalent to Apple Music’s, which cost $10 a month for individuals and $15/month for families.

Now we’re waiting to hear from Spotify about its own upcoming Hifi plan, although it’s likely we won’t be waiting for long.

Then there’s Tidal, Deezer, and Qobuz, which all charge $15 a month and up for access to their lossless music catalogs. Tidal remains one of the few streaming services to offer tracks encoded in the high-res MQA format, but its Tidal Masters tier costs $20 per month.

What will those services do now that Apple and Amazon (and, most likely, Spotify, eventually) are undercutting their prices? Stay tuned.