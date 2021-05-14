Today only, snag an Anker Eufy robovac for a ludicrous $140

Anker is cleaning up with deals on its Eufy robot vacuums. Earlier this week we spotted a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 30C. Now leading into the weekend, Amazon is going even lower with a steep one-day sale on two different robot vacuumsRemove non-product link. The RoboVac 30 is $150, down from $240, and the RoboVac 15C is $140 instead of the usual $180 to $192 it usually sells for. Those are savings of $40 to $90 depending on the model you choose, but the deals only last until just before midnight on Friday evening, Pacific time.

We reviewed the RoboVac 30, calling it "an excellent robot vacuum for first-timers and those with smaller budgets." We found it offered excellent deep cleaning with 1,500Pa suction, and a slim profile for getting under furniture. It has limited scheduling options, and we didn't love it at its original price of $270. At $150, however, it's a steal—you almost never see a robot vacuum going this low.

The RoboVac 15C hasn't landed in our test labs, but we gave its cousin the 15C Max four out of five stars. The major difference between the two is that the Max has higher suction at 2,000Pa versus the 15C's 1,300Pa. The design is also slightly different, but they both clean hard floors to medium pile carpets. The two 15C models also have Wi-Fi for manual control and setting cleaning schedules.

If you want to hand off cleaning the floors to a robot, today is the day to do it at an excellent price.

[Today's deal: One-day sale on Eufy Anker robot vacuums.]