Amazon is clearing out its killer, just-replaced Echo Show 5 for $50

Mother’s Day is over, but the Amazon device deals are still going strong thanks to incoming upgrades. The online retailer is looking to clear inventory for new Echo Show 5 and 8 smart displays coming in June. Right now, the Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $50. That’s $20 to $40 lower than its usual pricing, and an especially good deal for an outstanding smart display that’s being replaced by a version that doesn’t appear to offer significant improvements on paper.

We gave the current Echo Show 5 a stellar 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “Whether you’re using it as an alarm clock, a video player, or a smart home hub, the Echo Show 5 is a fantastic addition to the Alexa family,” we said.

That’s really the crux of what makes this Echo Show so solid. It’s small, well designed, and capable of displaying a good amount of information on such a small screen. It also works well for music playback, and it supports calls.

At this point you might be wondering what you’ll be missing out on by not paying full price for the new Echo Show 5 coming next month. The new version will sell for $85, have an extra color option, and a slightly better camera. Picking up this current model for $50 is a deal you don’t want to miss—while it lasts.

[Today’s deal: Echo Show 5 for $50 at Amazon.]