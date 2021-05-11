Wyze unleashes noise-cancelling Wyze Buds Pro with wireless charging case

Even as it raises prices on its most popular products amid the global chip shortage, Wyze continues to churn out new gadgets with (for now, at least) rock-bottom price tags, with the budget smart home maker unveiling a pair of truly wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and wireless charging.

Available for pre-order nowRemove non-product link and slated to ship in late July, the Wyze Buds Pro will sell for $60 plus $6 shipping, or about half the price of such competitors as Apple’s AirPods Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Wyze Buds Pro will arrive with 40dB active noise cancellation and wind noise reduction, along with a “Transparency Mode” that—similar to those offered by the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro—amplifies ambient noise so you can better hear your surroundings.

Each earbud comes equipped with three voice-isolating microphones, while a 10mm high-amplitude driver will deliver “rich treble and strong bass,” Wyze promises.

Wyze The Wyze Buds Pro support both active noise cancellation as well as a transparancy mode that boosts the sound of ambient noise.

Designed to meet IPX4 specifications for resistance to splashing water, the buds will detect when you take them out of your ears and pause your tunes automatically, and they’ll seamlessly connect to Android phones via Google Fast Pair. If you’re an iPhone user, you’ll have to pair with the Buds Pro manually.

The Wyze Buds Pro will boast onboard Alexa, but the feature will work better for Android users. Wyze says those with Android 6.0-or-better devices will get “full access” to Alexa, while iPhone users will need to have the Alexa app running in the background to chat with the voice assistant.

The Buds Pro support Bluetooth 5.0 along with the AAC and default SBC Bluetooth audio codecs, but no lossless codecs such as Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive or Sony’s LDAC.

Wyze says we can expect up to 4.5 hours of battery life from the Buds Pro with noise cancelling on and up to six hours with ANC off, while the wireless charger tacks on up to 18 additional hours (or 13.5 hours with noise cancelling enabled).

You can charge the wireless charging case via Qi-certified wireless chargers or the included USB-C cable. Also in the box are three pairs of ear tips.

We’ve requested samples of the Buds Pro from Wyze, and we’ll publish a full review once we’ve spent quality time with them.