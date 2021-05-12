Save $30 on Eufy's fingerprint-scanning smart lock

If you’re tired of opening your front door with a key like it’s the twentieth century, today is your day to modernize. Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi for $220 with the checkout code EUFYLOCK2021. That’s $30 off the usual price.

We reviewed this version of the Smart Lock Touch in February, giving it four out of five stars. “This reboot offers dramatic improvements to almost every facet of the device,” we said, following a previous version in 2020 that left us unimpressed.

We didn’t like how the previous Smart Lock touch lacked integration with other smart home products, for example. Now, however, this new version works with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to unlock the door hands-free if you don’t feel like using your fingerprint (HomeKit still isn’t in the cards). This new version added Wi-Fi as well, meaning you can unlock your door remotely from your smartphone.

“If you need fingerprint-scanning features in your smart lock, Eufy’s entry is worthy of your consideration,” we said at the end of our review, and that goes double at today’s discount price.

[Today’s deal: Anker Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $220 after checkout code on Amazon.]