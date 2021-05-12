Deal

Save $30 on Eufy's fingerprint-scanning smart lock

Get the latest version of Anker's Eufy Smart Lock Touch for $220.

Contributor, TechHive |

eufysmartlocktouch
Anker

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you’re tired of opening your front door with a key like it’s the twentieth century, today is your day to modernize. Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi for $220 with the checkout code EUFYLOCK2021. That’s $30 off the usual price.

We reviewed this version of the Smart Lock Touch in February, giving it four out of five stars. “This reboot offers dramatic improvements to almost every facet of the device,” we said, following a previous version in 2020 that left us unimpressed.

We didn’t like how the previous Smart Lock touch lacked integration with other smart home products, for example. Now, however, this new version works with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to unlock the door hands-free if you don’t feel like using your fingerprint (HomeKit still isn’t in the cards). This new version added Wi-Fi as well, meaning you can unlock your door remotely from your smartphone.

“If you need fingerprint-scanning features in your smart lock, Eufy’s entry is worthy of your consideration,” we said at the end of our review, and that goes double at today’s discount price.

[Today’s deal: Anker Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $220 after checkout code on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon