These refurbished Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds are over $100 cheaper than new ones

If you need a new set of headphones for your next run, Newegg has an excellent deal—but only for today. A refurbished pair of Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds are on sale for $72.24Remove non-product link. That’s less than half of what a brand new pair of these earbuds would cost, and it’s nearly $13 off the usual price for the refurbs. The deal expires on Tuesday evening just before midnight Pacific time.

We haven’t reviewed the Jabra Elite Active 75t, but we did review its predecessor, the 65t, and absolutely loved them, giving the earbuds 4.5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. The Elite Active 75t have an IP57 rating, meaning they offer limited dust protection and can stand up to water about 3 feet in depth. They aren’t built for full-on swimming, but they will stand up to rain and heavy sweat.

Jabra says these earbuds last up to 28 hours with the included charging case, and each individual charge can last up to 7.5 hours. They also have four microphones and active noise canceling, as well as physical buttons for music and call control.

Jabra’s sound quality is typically excellent, and these refurbished versions come with a 30-day refund policy if they don’t meet your standards. This fantastic deal disappears in just a few hours though, so hop on it if you’re interested.

[Today’s deal: Jabra Active Elite 75t for $72.24 at NeweggRemove non-product link.]