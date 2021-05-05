News

Hisense reveals 8K and dual-cell 4K TVs for U.S. market

Having skipped the virtual CES, Hisense today unveiled a promising lineup of new TVs.

Freelance contributor, TechHive |

u9dg hero shot 2
Hisense

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

TV manufacturer Hisense revealed its 2021 lineup of TVs today, in one of the most entertaining virtual product announcements ever, thanks to the comedy stylings of actor/comedian Joel McHale (and companion).

Top shelf

The stars of the new lineup are the U800GR 8K UHD smart TV, and the U9DG dual-cell, 4K UHD TVs, both available as 75-inch models. The latter is an Android, quantum-dot TV that marries two LCD layers to offer extremely granular control of the backlighting—two million local dimming zones (most have hundreds). The result is close to OLED blacks and great contrast. Truth be told, I’ve seen one. They’re nice. 

The U800GR is, well 8K UHD with 4K upscaling and features quantum-dot color, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and the Roku operating system.

Mainstream

The rest of the new 4K UHD TVs will all feature the Android TV OS, quantum dots and full-array dimming. The entry level, 60Hz, U6G will ship in 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models and offer 600 nits of brightness. That’s enough to do HDR justice. 

u8g side Hisense

Hisense’s new U8G is it’s top mainstream 4K UHD TV, with quantum-dot color, a 120Hz refresh rate, gaming features, and 1,500 nits of brightness.

Next up the ladder is the 120Hz, 1,000 nit, U7G which is aimed squarely at gamers and adds variable refresh rate, auto low-latency, and Freesync premium. Note that those gaming features are also available in all the TVs with the exception of the U6G. The U7G will come in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch flavors.

The top dog of the Hisense mainstream sets is the U8G, available in 55- and 65-inch variants, with all the features of the U7G, but a whopping 1,500 nits of peak brightness. To date, we’ve only seen that level of brightness from Samsung.

Good stuff

Hisense’s TVs have improved drastically since our first look a few years back. This year, they’re all 4K UHD or 8K UHD, all feature quantum-dot color, and all have full-array dimming. That’s progress. Look for our upcoming review of the U8G.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jon is a Juilliard-trained musician, former x86/6800 programmer, and long-time (late 70s) computer enthusiast living in the San Francisco bay area. jjacobi@pcworld.com

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon