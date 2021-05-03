Amazon slashes Echo, Kindle, and Fire tablet prices for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is this Sunday, and Amazon is throwing a huge sale on its Echo, Kindle, and Fire devicesRemove non-product link just in time for last-minute shoppers. You'll find not one, not two, but dozens of Amazon devices going for cheap. There are enough options here to bring a smile to any mom, and better yet, Amazon offers fast shipping options that can get a gift in your hands by Sunday.

We sifted through the sale to identify some of our favorite deals.

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is on sale for just $95 instead of the usual $130. That's a $35 savings and an all-around excellent price for our favorite Kindle for most readers. This Paperwhite includes an ample 8GB of storage—enough to house a veritable library of ebooks. It's also waterproof in up to two meters of water for poolside relaxation, and comes with a built-in light for reading at night.

Next up we have the fantastic Echo Show 10 for $200, which matches the same sale price we saw a few weeks ago. We reviewed the Echo Show 10 just last month, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice Award. If you'd like something a little more traditional (and affordable) than the rotating Echo Show 10, the smaller Echo Show 8 is just $75 during Amazon's Mother's Day sale.

Finally, you can snag the surprisingly good Fire HD 10 for $95 instead of the usual $150. This is a 10-inch 1080p tablet with 32GB of onboard storage. It's running a customized version of Android that supports everything you need for casual entertainment, including Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

There's a lot more to this sale, including 25 percent off the 4K Fire TV Stick and deals on smart home gear like the Blink smart camerasRemove non-product link. Be sure to check it out before this deals disappear (and feel free to do some shopping for yourself while you're at it).

[Today's deal: Amazon Devices Mother's Day Sale.Remove non-product link]