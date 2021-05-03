Deal

Amazon slashes Echo, Kindle, and Fire tablet prices for Mother's Day

And they'll reach your home in time for Sunday, too.

Contributor, TechHive |

amazon echo show 10
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Mother's Day is this Sunday, and Amazon is throwing a huge sale on its Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices just in time for last-minute shoppers. You'll find not one, not two, but dozens of Amazon devices going for cheap. There are enough options here to bring a smile to any mom, and better yet, Amazon offers fast shipping options that can get a gift in your hands by Sunday.

We sifted through the sale to identify some of our favorite deals.

The Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is on sale for just $95 instead of the usual $130. That's a $35 savings and an all-around excellent price for our favorite Kindle for most readers. This Paperwhite includes an ample 8GB of storage—enough to house a veritable library of ebooks. It's also waterproof in up to two meters of water for poolside relaxation, and comes with a built-in light for reading at night.

Next up we have the fantastic Echo Show 10 for $200, which matches the same sale price we saw a few weeks ago. We reviewed the Echo Show 10 just last month, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice Award. If you'd like something a little more traditional (and affordable) than the rotating Echo Show 10, the smaller Echo Show 8 is just $75 during Amazon's Mother's Day sale.

Finally, you can snag the surprisingly good Fire HD 10 for $95 instead of the usual $150. This is a 10-inch 1080p tablet with 32GB of onboard storage. It's running a customized version of Android that supports everything you need for casual entertainment, including Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

There's a lot more to this sale, including 25 percent off the 4K Fire TV Stick and deals on smart home gear like the Blink smart cameras. Be sure to check it out before this deals disappear (and feel free to do some shopping for yourself while you're at it).

[Today's deal: Amazon Devices Mother's Day Sale.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon