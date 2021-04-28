Deal

Save 33% on Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock, the best entry-level smart speaker

Amazon is selling the fourth-generation Echo Dot with clock for just $40.

How do you make Amazon's Echo even more helpful? Slap a clock on it. Amazon is selling the aptly named Echo Dot with clock for $40. That’s just a dollar higher than the all-time low and $20 under the usual $60 selling price for a fantastic smart speaker. 

We reviewed the fourth-generation Echo Dot with clock in November, giving it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. We also chose the fourth-generation Echo Dot as the best entry-level smart speaker in our round up of the best smart speakers of 2021.

“Aside from its new spherical design, the revamped Echo Dot with Clock doesn’t veer far from the original’s winning formula, ” we said. The LED clock display is a natural addition to the spherical Echo Dot, and this version has slightly better sound than the third-generation Dot.

That’s nice, but you don’t really buy the Echo Dot for how it sounds as much as for what it can do. As with other Dot devices, this one supports all the Alexa features you love, including answers to simple web queries, traffic reports, weather, and smart home device control. It also offers on-demand access to a number of music streaming services such as Spotify and Amazon Music Unlimited.

The downside to this deal is that the Dot won’t be back in stock until Tuesday, May 11. If you can handle the wait, today is a good day to buy.

