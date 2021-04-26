Spotify hikes its Premium plan prices in the U.S., U.K., and Europe

Spotify subscribers will soon be paying more for their tunes, with the streaming music giant announcing a slew of price increases in the U.S. and around the world.

Spotify subscribers (including yours truly) began receiving emails on Monday notifying them of the changes, which take effect April 30.

Here in the U.S., only the Premium Family plan appears to be getting hit with a price hike. The family plan will now cost $16 a month for up to six household listeners, up a dollar per month.

A Spotify rep told TechHive that it has “no news to share” on its other U.S. Premium plans, including those for individuals, students, and “Duo” plans for couples.

Spotify says it will give existing customers a month’s grace period, meaning they won’t see the price increases go into effect until June.

Spotify users in the U.K. and Europe will also see price hikes, with Android Police reporting that Premium Family plans will go up to £17, a £2 price increase, while Duo and Student plans will go up by £1 each, from £13 and £5, respectively.

The new price tag for Spotify’s U.S. family plan will be a buck more per month than what Amazon Music, Apple Music, and YouTube Music are charging for their own family offerings. Already, plenty of Spotify users on Reddit are grumbling about jumping ship given the price differential.

With more than 150 million Premium users, Spotify has a big lead over Amazon, Apple, and Google when it comes to paid streaming subscribers.

That said, there are potential storm clouds on the horizon, with The Guardian reporting that Spotify has warned investors “not to expect the [continued] boom” in subscriber growth that it saw during the pandemic.