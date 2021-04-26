Save $200 on the Roomba i7, just in time for spring cleaning

“Roomba” is synonymous with “robot vacuum” for many people, and right now, the high-end Roomba i7 is available at an utterly massive $200 discount. Amazon is selling this excellent autonomous floor sucker for $399, matching the all-time low price this hit robovac around the holidays. It almost always sells for its full $600 sticker price.

We haven’t reviewed the i7, but we did look at the Roomba i7+, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars, and an Editors’ Choice Award. The essential difference between the two robovacs is that this model lacks the i7+’s self-cleaning station. The robovac itself, however, is virtually the same, and if you want to get the self-cleaning feature you can upgrade later by purchasing iRobot’s $250 Clean Base docking station.

We said the Roomba i7+ offers excellent cleaning performance, and you can expect the same from the regular i7. It can also map out multiple floor plans so it knows to scoot around the kitchen table and chairs.

The Roomba i7 also has Wi-Fi making it possible to set schedules, and start a cleaning session from your smartphone. The robovac also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices to start a cleaning session with your voice.

This is a excellent robot vacuum, and right now it’s available at its best price yet. If you’d like to see more options before slamming the buy button, however, check out the alternatives in our top picks for the best robot vacuums of 2021.

[Today’s deal: iRobot Roomba i7 for $400 on Amazon.]