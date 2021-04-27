Coway expands its line of air purifiers with the Airmega 250

Coway is shipping a new model in its long line of Airmega air purifiers. The Airmega 250 is surprisingly small—19.7 x 18.5 x 8.3 inches (HxWxD)—considering that it’s designed for spaces up to 930 square feet.

The Airmega 250 features a washable micro-mesh pre-filter to capture large particulate matter, such as pet hair and dust, while a second combo filter has an activated carbon filter on one side to neutralize odor, and a HEPA filter on the opposite side to capture smaller particulates, such as bacteria, fungi, mold and pollen. Coway says the new appliance can remove 99.999 percent of particulate matter down to 0.01 micron—smaller than viruses and bacteria.

An LED light bar on top of the Airmega 250 reports the air quality as measured by an onboard sensor. The bar changes color from blue (“good”), to green (“moderate”), to yellow (“unhealthy”), to red (“very unhealthy”). Set the air purifier to Auto mode and it will automatically adjust its air speed in response to air quality as measured by its sensor.

A sleep mode activates when the room in which the air purifier is installed becomes dark and air quality has been at level 1 (good) for at least three minutes. This reduces the air purifier’s noise level and reduces its power consumption. If air quality remains at level 1 for more than 10 minutes, the Airmega 250 will switch to Eco mode and turn its fan off to conserve energy.

If the air in your home becomes particularly unhealthy, the Airmega 250 will go into a Rapid mode that will operate the device at maximum power until its sensors indicate the air is once again clean (level 1). A timer function can be activated that will automatically turn the air purifier off after one, four, or eight hours.

The Airmega is available now for $399. We have a review unit and will publish a hands-on review as soon as we’ve run it through its paces.