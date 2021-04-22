Take your tunes with you with Anker's $22 Soundcore Bluetooth speaker

If you need a new portable speaker for the upcoming warm months, check out what Anker has to offer. Amazon is selling Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $22, down from the MSRP of $30.

We reviewed the original version of this speaker in 2017, giving it three out of five stars saying it had an “off-the-hook price-to-performance ratio.” We liked it for its pricing and rugged construction, while the sound was passable though not equal to something like the JBL Flip 4.

This speaker has IPX5 waterproofing, which means it will stand up to rain, sprinklers, and spills, but likely won’t survive a dip in the pool or the lake. It’s also drop proof. Anker says it has up to 24 hours of playtime, and comes with a built-in mic to take phone calls.

The speaker uses a Bluetooth 4.2 connection to communicate with your phone. That lets you keep the tunes going as long as the phone and speaker stay within 66 feet of each other. Anker also provides an 18-month warranty with the speaker.

You won’t get enthusiast-quality audio from a $22 Bluetooth speaker, but if you want something that works well and is available at a crazy good price, the Soundcore looks mighty tempting.

[Today’s deal: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker for $22 at Amazon.]