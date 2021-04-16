66% off: Aukey's true wireless earbuds tune out the world for $20

True wireless earbuds with active noise canceling (ANC) normally cost a premium, but today you can pick up a pair for a song. Aukey is selling its ANC-capable Bluetooth 5 true wireless earbuds for $20.39, down from $60, with the checkout code 9GA4MZOG. It’s not clear how long this coupon code will last, but we wouldn’t count on using it past Friday.

These earbuds feature the aforementioned active noise canceling up to a maximum of 28 decibels of ambient nose. Each earbud comes with a 10mm driver and dual microphones, which help with both improved voice pickup and better background noise suppression. The earbuds also have touch controls for managing calls and music. Aukey also outfitted these earbuds with IPX5 water resistance, making them capable of standing up to sweat and moderate rain.

With the included carrying case and a full charge you can get about 35 hours of playtime from these earbuds with ANC off. With ANC turned on that time drops down significantly to about 4.5 hours per charge or around 22.5 hours, total. The charging case itself can fully recharge in about two hours over USB-C.

These look like some solid earbuds, and they’re very well reviewed by Amazon buyers with over 8,000 people leaving ratings so far. You don’t see true wireless earbuds with active noise canceling going for $20 very often.

[Today’s deal: Aukey true wireless earbuds with noise canceling for $20.39 on Amazon.]