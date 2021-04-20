This $25 TP-Link Kasa power strip can give your dumb devices smarts

Power strips are an easy way to add extra outlets to your home, but a smart power strip can elevate the capabilities of any device you plug in. Right now, Amazon is selling the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip for $25. That’s the all-time low price and better than the usual $30 to $40 it sells for.

We haven’t reviewed this specific smart power strip, but we did take a look at a variant of it with six outlets, giving it five out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. That version also reigns as our favorite surge protector.

This smaller Kasa smart power strip costs half as much as the bigger one. It features three outlets that can be controlled individually, plus two USB ports for charging devices. The power strip also has surge protection, and it’s compatible with both Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

TP-Link’s Kasa products don’t need a hub. Instead they connect directly to your Wi-Fi network via the Kasa smartphone app. The app allows you to set schedules, as well as control the smart power strip remotely. The individual control for each outlet means you can use this device to activate specific items or appliances, while not activating others.

This is an excellent little tool and at $25, you won’t likely find a better price before Prime Day.

[Today’s deal: Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip (KP303) for $25 at Amazon.]