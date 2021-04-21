Offload spring cleaning onto this terrific robovac for $110 off

Spring has sprung, and while thoughts are turning to polishing up those windows, don’t forget to give your floors some extra attention too. Amazon is selling the Roborock S45 Max (a variant of the S4 Max) for $320 after you clip the digital coupon below the product’s price and then use the coupon code ROCKS4MAX at checkout. Thats $110 off the most recent price, and the best price of the year for this fantastic robot vacuum.

We reviewed the S4 Max in late November, giving it an excellent four out of five stars. The S4 Max offers superior cleaning and advanced features at an affordable price, we said (and that was at the full sticker cost). This robovac features 2000pa section, which the company says is powerful enough to suck up something as heavy as a AA battery.

Roborock’s vacuum also features a revised drivetrain from previous models, and it uses a laser navigation system to create a real-time map of your home. The robovac comes with enough memory to recognize up to four levels of a home. You can also control the robovac via a smartphone app to start a cleaning session, and set a cleaning schedule.

As for the battery, this robovac can run up to 150 minutes covering a cleaning area of close to 2,700 square feet.

Bottom line? The Roborock S45 Max is an excellent robot vacuum that offers a lot of value compared to rivals, and that’s doubly true today.

[Today’s deal: Roborock S45 Max for $320 after coupon and checkout code on Amazon.]