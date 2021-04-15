This versatile robot vacuum mops floors too, and today it's 30% off

Spring is here, and everyone has cleaning on their mind. But if you like the idea of a clean house more than actually cleaning your house, Amazon’s deal of the day can remove a big part of the burden. You can get the Proscenic M6 Pro robot vacuum/mop hybrid for $230 rather than its usual $329. This is the first time the robovac—which we reviewed and loved—has gone on sale since it launched earlier this year, and it’s a great price for any robovac, much less one that can shine your floors, too.

“The M6 Pro impressed me with its thorough cleaning and straightforward operation,” we said in our 4- out of 5-star review in March. “I never felt I needed to babysit it while it did its job and I could be confident that my floors would look markedly better by the time it was done. If you have both hard and carpeted floors in your home and want a robot vacuum that can effectively balance the cleaning needs of both, the M6 Pro is on the shortlist of those that can deliver.”

Enough said, really—but it’s also worth pointing out that the mopping capabilities particularly shine thanks to the Proscenic M6 Pro’s uniquely designed water tank, which holds more water than rival options. The robovac’s app (which has a small learning curve but isn’t terrible) also lets you control how much water gets distributed to the mopping cloth, letting you tailor its performance to the level of built-up grime, and the M6 Pro uses a Y-shaped cleaning path that lets it make three passes at each section of the floor for a deeper clean.

If you don’t need a mopping function, our guide to the best robot vacuums can point you towards similarly spectacular products that focus purely on sucking up dirt.

This is a great, versatile robovac that earns our hearty recommendation at full price. Today’s deal makes it a no-brainer. Be sure to grab it fast, though. Like Cinderella’s carriage, this sale disappears at midnight.

[Today’s deal: Proscenic M6 Pro robot vacuum/mop hybrid for $230 at Amazon.]