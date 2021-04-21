Amazon's Echo-compatible smart plug is just $15 today

A smart plug is an excellent way to turn a regular old electrical device—be it a coffee maker or a lamp—into a connected device. And right now, Amazon is selling its own voice-controlled smart plug for $15 down from $25, a savings of $10 and its first discount of the year.

The Amazon Smart Plug is a very simple device. It’s a tiny wall wart with a single on/off button on the side. There’s also a small LED that lets you know the device is working. The plug is small enough that you can stack two of these on a standard outlet since it measures just 1.5 inches high by 3.2 inches wide and 2.2 inches deep.

This is an Amazon device, so of course works with Alexa, and the company says setup is a snap. “Plug in, open the Alexa app, and start using your voice,” according to Amazon. You can also set schedules if you like (helpful for coffee makers) to start and stop devices as needed. Alexa also supports routines where every morning it activates the smart plug at the same time as other Alexa-friendly smart devices in the house.

The Alexa Smart Plug doesn’t support 5GHz networks, but it works fine over 2.4GHz.

If you’re an Alexa-friendly home this plug easily adds a little more smarts to the house. If you’re not looking for an Amazon device, however, check out our favorite smart plugs for 2021 to find something more to your liking.

[Today’s deal: Amazon Smart Plug for $15.]