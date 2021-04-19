Get a Fire HD 8 tablet and Blink Mini indoor security cam for $75

If you’re looking to add a watchful eye to your home, complete with a surprisingly versatile tablet that can be used to monitor your camera feed, don’t miss Amazon’s deal of the day. Today only, Amazon is selling the 32GB Fire HD 8 tablet and Blink Mini camera for $75, down from the combined MSRP of $125. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

The Fire HD 8 is an ad-supported version of the tablet meaning that, as with the Kindle, it will display ads on the lock screen. The tablet features an 8-inch screen with 1280-by-800 resolution at 189 pixels per inch, powered by a 2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to 12 hours of mixed usage on a single charge. It also offers front- and rear-facing cameras, and of course it’s rocking Alexa for everything from carrying out simple web queries to controlling smart home devices. Fire tablets also hook into Amazon’s deep content library of apps, streaming services, games, and more.

Speaking of which, the Alexa-compatible Blink Mini can be used with the Fire HD 8 to get a live view from the camera, as well as use the cam’s two-way audio. We reviewed the Blink Mini, saying it was “a compact indoor camera that combines solid baseline features, easy operation, and a wallet-friendly $35 price tag.” This indoor security camera also features 1080p video capture, and it has customized motion detection zones so you’ll only get alerts when that naughty puppy jumps up on the sofa.

The Blink Mini isn’t one of our favorite home security cameras but for just $75 with a Fire HD tablet? We’ll take it. Remember that this deal only lasts today, though, so hop on it pronto if you’re interested.

[Today’s deal: Fire HD 8 and Blink Mini camera for $75.]