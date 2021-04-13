Deal

Save $50 on Amazon's terrific Echo Show 10 for its lowest price yet

Amazon is selling the Echo Show 10 for $200.

Contributor, TechHive |

echo show 10 on placement template
Michael Brown / IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Amazon’s fabulous third-generation Echo Show 10 is available at its best price yet. The online retailer is selling its smart display for $200, which is $50 off the MSRP and the lowest price yet for the device in the six months since it launched. 

We reviewed the third-generation Echo Show 10 in April, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. “The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 isn’t just Amazon’s best smart display, it’s the most innovative, the most sophisticated, and the best-sounding smart home hub ever,” we said. It reigns as our favorite smart speaker with a large display.

Speaking of, the Echo Show 10 is unique since it’s equipped with a brushless motor that can spin the 10.1-inch display in a 350-degree arc. With the use of its tracking feature, the device can follow you around the room to keep the screen facing you. The Echo Show 10 also has a 13 megapixel camera and far-field microphones.

As with other Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, the Echo Show 10 can control smart home devices, provide weather and traffic information, and surface information from simple web queries. The Show 10 can also stream Netflix and Amazon Video, make video calls, and use other online services.

It’s an excellent device, and this price may very well be the best we see before Prime Day. Highly recommended.

[Today’s deal: Echo Show 10 for $200 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon