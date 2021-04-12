The best smart garage door controller is just $20, today only

Opening your garage door with a click is commonplace. But automatically opening your garage door just in time for you to roll up the driveway? That’s a rare treat requiring a smart controller for your existing system. Today only, you can get the latest version of the best smart garage controller you can buy, Chamberlain’s myQ smart garage door opener, for a mere $20 on Amazon.

That’s $10 off the MSRP and the best price yet in 2021, while also just $2 higher than the all time low. The deal price ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening Pacific time.

We reviewed an earlier version of the Chamberlain myQ garage door opener in 2019, giving it four out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice award. “MyQ’s outstanding capabilities and rock bottom price make it a no-brainer, top-tier choice in the smart garage controller field,” we said. It remains the top recommendation in our roundup of the best smart garage controllers to this day.

This newer version is an incremental upgrade over the previous version with a more compact design and a rejiggered mounting plate for easier installs. It also includes Bluetooth Low Energy integration that purportedly makes the initial setup a little easier. The company says this controller will work with most major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993, as long as they have standard safety sensors.

We really liked the original version of this garage door opener controller, and with the new improvements and impulse-buy $20 pricing, we’d recommend this as a great upgrade to your existing setup. Just keep in mind you’ll have to pay for an extra sensor for a double-door garage!

[Today’s deal: Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener for $20 on Amazon.]