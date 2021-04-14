Deal

Add smarts to your lights with this Kasa 3-way switch kit for $33

Amazon is selling TP-Link's Kasa three-way smart switch kit for effectively its best price of 2021.

Smart switches are great, but you can’t just drop any old thing into a three-way switch that turns a light on and off from two different locations. Today, Amazon is selling TP-Link’s Kasa Smart three-way switch kit for $33, down from the $45 MSRP and effectively the best price we’ve seen yet in 2021. (The kit hit $32.44, mere cents less than this deal, for just a day or two recently.)

TP-Link Kasa smart devices don’t require a hub, which is great. Instead they connect directly to your home Wi-Fi network via the Kasa smartphone app. You’re also free to use the switches normally without fear of having to redo the setup for smart features, unlike with Kasa’s smart bulbs. Often, however, Kasa devices have to be reset after a blackout.

Once installed, a Kasa smart switch lets you set schedules to turn the lights on and off, or enable an “away mode” that randomly turns on and off lights to simulate the presence of someone in the house. You can also control your switch remotely if you want the light on when you get home, or use Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to boss the bulbs around with your voice once you’re settled down.

If you have a three-way switch, or even two single pole switches, this kit is available at a good sale price right now.

[Today’s deal: Kasa three-way switch kit for $33 on Amazon.]

