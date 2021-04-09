Deal

Get these $100+ JBL Bluetooth headphones for just $40

JBL's Everest 310GA headphones used to cost $200, but today you can get them for a fraction of the price.

everest310ga
JBL

If you need a pair of Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones, we’ve found a solid set at a serious discount today. JBL is selling the JBL Everest 310GA headphones for $40 through its own website today. These cans sell for more than $100 elsewhere and debuted at a whopping $200, so you’re getting quite the deal.

The Everest 310GA offers up to 20 hours of battery life, according to JBL, and it can recharge fully in two. It has a built-in microphone with echo canceling for better call quality, and there’s a touch sensor on the headphones for summoning Google Assistant.

JBL also added a feature to these headphones called ShareMe 2.0 that allows it to be paired with other Bluetooth headphones to share audio. We haven’t reviewed this feature, but JBL says it works with any brand of headphone.

The Everest 310GA are designed to fold down so they can be stowed in a carrying case. These headphones also come with a micro-USB cord for charging and an audio cable with two 3.5mm ends for those times you’d prefer a wired connection.

This looks like a very nice little wireless headset—especially when you’re paying a mere fraction of their original price.

[Today’s deal: JBL Everest 310GA for $40 on JBL.com.]

