The best smart sprinkler you can buy for your lawn is $50 less now

Spring has sprung, and if you want your lawn looking as green as possible, our favorite smart sprinkler controller now costs significantly less than it did last year. Amazon is selling the eight-zone Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller for $181.26.

We’ve seen the Rachio 3 around this price for a good chunk of the winter, but last year the price consistently floated between $210 and $230. That means you’re saving about $50 compared to last year’s prices, and once the hot weather arrives the Rachio 3’s price may very well go back up.

When we reviewed the Rachio 3 we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award, and as mentioned earlier, it’s remains the finest smart sprinkler controller you can buy in 2021. “The world’s best smart sprinkler controller gets even better, with new features, better wireless connectivity, and smarter water management,” we said in our review.

The Rachio 3 is compatible with Alexa and Apple HomeKit for voice control. It also has a hyperlocal weather intelligence feature that combs weather station data to get a better sense of what’s going on in your area. If it’s too wet or windy then the sprinkler controller will adjust its schedule accordingly.

If you want to add smarts to your sprinkler setup the Rachio 3 is an excellent choice, and right now you can get it at a very good price.

[Today’s deal: The eight-zone Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller for $181.26 on Amazon.]