Eufy's wireless security cameras have never been this affordable

Adding Eufy's watchful eyes to your home's security arsenal costs less than ever today, but only for today. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Eufy Security wireless home security cameras with three different options available, all of which are at their all-time low prices.

The sale includes the EufyCam 2C Pro 3-camera kit for $315, down from $420. The EufyCam 2C Pro 4-camera kit is $390, down from $520. And the regular Eufy Cam 2 three-camera kit is on sale for $329, down from $470. The sale prices end just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

We reviewed the eufyCam 2 in early 2020, giving it four out of five stars. “The EufyCam 2 is a compelling starter option if you’re looking for an outdoor security camera,” we said. It features 1080p video capture, a year-long battery life claim, night vision, and IP67 weatherproofing.

As for the eufyCam 2C Pro, we haven’t reviewed this model, but it has a good range of features and is somewhat similar to the eufyCam 2 Pro. It features 2K resolution video capture (1080p using HomeKit), 180-day battery life, IP67 weatherproofing, Night vision, and the usual onboard storage for videos.

EufyCam systems are good value options for keeping an eye on things indoors and out, and today the value is even better.

[Today's deal: Eufy Security one-day sale on Amazon.]