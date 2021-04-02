Watch over your home for just $29 with Eufy's Security Indoor Camera

If you want to keep tabs on the dog while you’re at work, we’ve found a solid deal today. Amazon is selling the Eufy Security 1080p Indoor Camera for $29. That’s $10 less than usual and a flat-out outstanding price for a solid security camera.

We haven’t reviewed this specific Eufy camera ourselves, but it averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 500 user ratings, and it’s generally well-regarded around the web. Eufy Security gear is also a good choice if you don’t like the idea of storing your video in the cloud, as these devices have onboard storage for saved videos.

The Eufy Security Indoor Camera features 1080p video capture, and it can capture images in low light. It also supports on-device human and animal recognition to help the camera decide whether or not to start recording. The camera works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control as well.

The camera can also pan 360 degrees horizontally or tilt up to 96 degrees vertically when you need a wider view of the room. Eufy’s indoor camera also comes with two-way audio for chatting with someone at home, and it includes built-in Wi-Fi so that you don’t need a smart home hub.

Bottom line? Eufy’s indoor security camera delivers outrageously good value for just $29. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security 1080p Indoor camera for $29 at Amazon.]