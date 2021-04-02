X-Sense XS01-WT Wi-Fi smoke alarm review: A svelte smoke alarm with IoT features

X-Sense’s new Wi-Fi connected smoke alarm (model XS01-WT) looks identical to the interconnected model XS01-WR we reviewed in 2020, but it adds a key feature that alarm lacks: Wi-Fi connectivity, with all the trimmings included.

This attractively designed, pint-sized device—it measures just 3.1 inches across—connects to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks (i.e., it’s incompatible with a 5GHz network) and is connected via the ubiquitous Smart Life app and Tuya IoT platform, a management system that offers wide support of all manner of smart products from various vendors. The idea, of course, is that in addition to a piercing 85dB alarm (measured at 10 feet), you also get notified on your smartphone if there’s smoke in the room.

X-Sense The X-Sense XS01-WT smoke detector is powered by a lithium CR123A battery that will need to be replaced annually.

The X-Sense XS01-WT offers a photoelectric sensor that only detects smoke, not carbon monoxide. It’s powered by a single, replaceable 3-volt lithium CR123A battery (included), but the Wi-Fi radio drains it much more quickly than the non-Wi-Fi unit. X-Sense specifies a battery life of only one year for the cell here, compared to five years for the interconnected detector (both have a useful life of 10 years). In my testing, I found the sensor to be responsive to smoke and the alarm to be plenty loud. It’s easy to silence via the onboard mute button or through the app.

Christopher Null / IDG Alerts are pushed through the app and your phone’s notifications.

The Smart Life app is nothing special, but smoke detectors really shouldn’t require a whole lot of app-based management. What you really want is a push notification if smoke is detected, the ability to silence false alarms without requiring a ladder, an activity log, and maybe an occasional self-testing system.

While it’s not much to look at, the Smart Life app provides all of these features and acquits itself well enough in doing them. I had no trouble quickly setting the unit up and encountered no operational issues with it during my testing.

If you need multi-room alerting, note that the X-Sense Wi-Fi does not offer any interconnectivity features outside of its Wi-Fi capabilities, though a single unit will probably be audible anywhere, even in a large home. While some Smart Life devices are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the X-Sense XS01-WT is not.

The best news is that the X-Sense Wi-Fi is cheap. While a competing product like the Nest Protect will run you $119, the X-Sense Wi-Fi is just $40 when purchased individually (pre-coupon), and as low as $34 each when purchased in a five-pack. Sure, you give up some level of sophistication here, but at one-third the price of the Nest and much of the same functionality, it’s hard not to recommend.