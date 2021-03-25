Snag these $350 JBL speakers for $99 and party inside or outdoors

Whether you’re partying indoors, outdoors, or just dancing alone this summer, you need high-quality speakers to make the music happen, and JBL is offering a ludicrously good deal on a pair. The company is selling the Control X indoor/outdoor wired speakers for $100Remove non-product link. That’s way, way down from the MSRP of $350—a staggering 71 percent off.

The Control X speakers feature gold binding post terminals for connecting to a receiver or amplifier. They also come with wall mount brackets that allow the speakers to be rotated, tilted, and angled how ever you like.

These speakers have a 5.25-inch cone woofer made from graphite-filled polypropylene, as well as a one-inch CMMD Lite dome tweeter.

We haven’t reviewed these speakers, but they are generally well regarded, though there are some criticisms they aren’t as competitive at their original price point.

That objection isn’t a concern today since these speakers are on sale for a rindonkulously low price. The weather isn’t warm enough to start lounging in the backyard just yet in most places, but these speakers will be ready to go when the time comes.

[Today’s deal: JBL Control X for $99 at JBL.com.Remove non-product link]