Deal

Amazon's on-sale Echo Show comes with Food Network Kitchen for free

Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 for $50 and the Echo Show 8 for $75, and throwing in a free year of Food Network Kitchen, to boot.

Contributor, TechHive |

echo show 5 front
Michael Simon/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by TechHive's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you prefer your smart speakers with a screen to show off pictures and videos, you won’t want to miss this deal. Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 for $50 instead of $90 and the Echo Show 8 is $75, down from the usual $130. To sweeten the deals even futher, both smart displays also come with a free one-year subscription to the Food Network Kitchen streaming app.

We adored the Echo Show 5, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. “Whether you’re using it as an alarm clock, a video player, or a smart home hub, the Echo Show 5 is a fantastic addition to the Alexa family,” we said.

It features a 5.5-inch display, and as with other Alexa devices it can deliver weather and traffic updates, answer simple web queries, and stream music from a number of services. It can also make Skype calls, connect with other friends and family who have an Echo device over video chat, display photos, and play video from Netflix and Amazon Prime video.

The larger Echo Show 8 can do everything the smaller display can, only with a larger 8-inch screen.

Food Network Kitchen, meanwhile, gives you access to more than 80,000 recipes, and you can stream videos from the app as well.

[Today’s deal: Echo Show 5 for $50 and Echo Show 8 for $75 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon