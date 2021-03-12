Have a robot vacuum for you for just $120

If you’re on a spring cleaning tear, today’s deal makes your day-to-day cleaning duties easier so you can focus on those windows. Amazon is selling the Dser RoboGeek 23T robot vacuum for $120 if you clip the $100 off coupon underneath the price on the product page. That’s a ludicrously low price for a robovac, though there’s no indication of when this deal ends. Don’t count on it lasting much past Friday.

We haven’t reviewed this model, but we did look at Dser’s smaller 20T version in December 2019, giving it four out of five stars. “Dser’s RoboGeek 20T offers basic features, but powerful cleaning at an affordable price,” we said.

The 23T features many of the same features, including the automatic suction boost when it’s on carpet, the 58 decibel operating level, a 2.83-inch product height, and a 100 minute battery operating time.

The big difference between the two robot vacuums is that the 23T offers a higher suction power at 2,200 Pa, compared to 1,600 Pa on the 20T. Both can also be controlled by the included remote or smartphone app.

This robot vacuum doesn’t have any mapping capabilities but it does have so-called “cliff” protection to make sure it doesn’t go tumbling down the stairs. It also works with boundary strips and has a spot cleaning mode to clean up any messes such as flour or food spills.

Seriously: Getting a robovac for just $120 is an absolute steal. If you want to start automating your tedious home chores, don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: Dser RoboGeek 23T for $120 on Amazon.]