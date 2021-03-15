Today only, a wildly popular uninterruptible power supply is 30% off

Forget about March Madness. This March, go crazy for protecting your electrical equipment. Today only Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on APC power protection gearRemove non-product link, including an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and surge protector for $75, and a “wall wart” surge protector for $11.

The UPS is $33 cheaper than its retail price, matching an all-time low that we haven’t seen since the holidays. The wall wart, meanwhile, is about $5 cheaper than usual and just a few dollars higher than the all-time low. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

The UPS is an 850VA/450W battery backup and surge protector. It features 9 outlets, six of which are for the UPS and surge protection, and another three that only guard against surges. There are also two USB ports with a shared 2.4 amp output, and a USB connection for printers. This is a nice little UPS that will help you save your work and shut down the PC safely when the power goes out without warning.

APC’s uninterruptible power supply is incredibly popular among Amazon users, averaging a 4.6 star (out of 5) rating across nearly 18,000 customer reviews.

If all you need is a shield for electrical spikes, then there’s also a “wall wart” APC surge protector with 540 joules worth of protection on sale for just $11. You plug it straight into the wall and it provides three outlets, along with two USB ports that output a combined 3.4 amps combined.

If this particular surge protector doesn’t interest you, or if you want to be armed with more information before buying, check out our look at the best surge protectors for 2021. We name our top picks and provide details about what to look for when you’re shopping.

[Today’s deal: APC UPS and surge protector one-day sale at Amazon.Remove non-product link]