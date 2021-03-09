50% off: Sony's wireless noise-canceling headphones are just $98

It’s hard to block out the sun, but one thing that’s easy to block out with the right gear is extraneous noise. Right now, Amazon is selling the Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones for $98. That’s a full $100 off the usual $200 price tag.

These smart, noise-canceling headphones feature what Sony calls “dual noise sensor technology.” This feature uses the microphones built into the cans to “automatically collect information about your environment” and then boost the noise canceling as required. There’s also an ambient sound mode that lets important outside sounds trickle in from your immediate environment.

The headphones include NFC for faster connection to your phone, and then audio is streamed via Bluetooth. They also offer hands-free calling, and can use Alexa or Google Assistant. The closed-back headphones rock 30mm drivers. Sony says they’ll last for up to 35 hours without needing a charge, which happens via a USB-C port.

We haven’t reviewed these headphones, but when you combine Sony’s reputation for solid audio products with the features on these headphones, you have an excellent buy for less than $100.

[Today’s deal: Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise-canceling headphones for $98 at Amazon.]