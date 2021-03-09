Save $100 on the fantastic Roborock S4 Max robot vacuum

Did you just spill some flour on the carpet? Suck it up the easy way with this robot vacuum deal at Amazon. The online retailer is selling the Roborock S4 Max for $330 right now. That’s a whopping $170 below the MSRP, and $100 less than what it usually sells for. The deal runs until March 14.

We reviewed the S4 Max in November, giving it four out of five stars. “The S4 Max offers superior cleaning and advanced features at an affordable price,” we said. Better yet, this robot vacuum is loaded with features. It has 2000Pa suction, a 460ml dustbin, Wi-Fi connectivity, multi-level mapping, and no-go zone designation. It also uses Lidar navigation for more refined control of where the robot goes.

We found the Roborock S4 Max a wee bit tall, resulting in issues underneath cabinets and other furniture with low clearance where other robot vacuums would fit just fine. Still, for most people that should be a minor drawback as the cleaning and navigation features are very good.

The Roborock S4 Max also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can use voice commands with the vacuum.

