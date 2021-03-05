Love YouTube but hate ads? Score a long 3-month free trial to YouTube Premium

Free trials for YouTube Premium exist, but we don’t often see one that lasts as long as Best Buy’s current offer: New U.S. subscribers get a full three monthsRemove non-product link to sample ad-free YouTube videos, offline downloads, background playback on mobile, and access to ad-free YouTube Music Premium.

To “purchase” the free code, you must have a Best Buy account. A digital code will be sent to your email address, which you’ll enter at https://www.youtube.com/redeem. As this code is for a trial (and not a three-month subscription), you must provide payment information as well, and you’ll be automatically billed for the next month’s service at the end of the trial. You can easily disable this auto-billing, however, by canceling your membership at any time during the trial. You’ll still get to use YouTube Premium for the full three months if even if you cancel early.

YouTube Premium shines when using it on a TV through a streaming media device or on mobile. It makes watching YouTube videos much smoother, especially on mobile, where you can move freely between apps and bypass those pesky ad countdowns. The only downside to this promo is that it can hook you on the service, which is rather pricey at $12 per month for individual users. (You can whittle that down if you’re a student, or you can share the cost of a family plan with others.) Given all the other cord-cutting services we’re all already signed up for, it can be difficult to add one more.

