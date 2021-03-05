Cord-cutting deal: Add STARZ to Amazon Prime for $2.99 per month

Cord-cutting isn’t just about dropping cable costs. It’s also about getting the best streaming content possible as the lowest costs possible. Now Amazon is making that a bit easier with this deal on STARZ. For a limited time only, you can add STARZ to your Amazon Prime membership for $2.99 a monthRemove non-product link.

The service typically costs $8.99 a month, so it’s a significant drop. Note, however, that this price reduction lasts only for six months. After that period, your bill will increase to the normal $8.99 monthly. But fear not: You can cancel at any time.

A streaming video deal is only worth it if the content speaks to your cord-cutting soul. STARZ claims to host 7,500 premium TV episodes and movies, and currently the big draw is Outlander, a series about a World War II nurse who time-travels to Scotland circa 1743. There’s also American Gods (pictured above) about “ex-convict Shadow Moon who roams a world he doesn’t understand, left adrift by the recent, tragic death of his wife.”

Want more? In a recent article, STARZ committed to 12 more original series, and even more in 2022. This in addition to securing first-release rights to Lionsgate and Summit films.

This STARZ on Amazon Prime dealRemove non-product link expires on March 14, so check out the STARZ line-up.