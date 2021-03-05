Save $42 on Eufy's keyless smart lock, today only

You’ve got a smart doorbell, but do you have a smart door lock to go with it? If not, Amazon is the place to go today. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale on the Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $128, down from $170. The deal on the keyless entry lock ends just before midnight on Friday evening, Pacific time.

The Eufy Smart Lock Touch features several keyless entry options, including a fingerprint scanner, Eufy’s security app via Bluetooth, and a number pad. It’s IP65 rated for weatherproofing meaning, it can withstand rain, and it can continue to operate all the way down to minus 22 degrees, or up to 158 degrees. This device also has a built-in sensor that detects when the door is closed and locks it automatically.

We reviewed this lock, giving it three out of five stars. We dinged it for an inconsistent fingerprint reader, and no real hooks into other home security devices or services thanks to its lack of Wi-Fi connectivity.

Still, for $128 you get a very nicely designed smart lock with a lot of configurability options and excellent high-security physical keys. It’s good deal—but only for today.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $128 at Amazon.]