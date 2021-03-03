Make floors sparkle with this one-day sale on Roborock robot vacuums

It’s spring cleaning time, and we’ve got two deals to help make your floors shine and sparkle. Amazon has a one-day sale on two Roborock vacuums including the S6 vacuum/mop combo for $380Remove non-product link down from $520, and the E4 vacuum is $195Remove non-product link instead of the usual $270.

We reviewed the Roborock S6 giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. “The Roborock S6 is a fantastic robot vacuum with mopping capabilities that should be considered alongside bigger-brand-name alternatives.” The S6 supports up to three editable maps of your home, it automatically increases suction when it goes from floor to carpet, and it has a good mopping function. On top of that it has Wi-Fi for controlling the vacuum via a smartphone app, and it integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant.

We haven’t reviewed the cheaper Roborock E4. However, it is very well reviewed on Amazon from more than 4,000 reviewers. It features 2000Pa suction, a 200 minute runtime, a 640 ml (21.64 oz.) dustbin, Wi-Fi, and Alexa integration (no Google Assistant). While the E4 doesn’t have a built-in mopping function, you can buy a mopping attachment to get the job done.

