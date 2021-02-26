Save $20 on Amazon's Fire TV Cube with Alexa voice control

As thoughts turn to the weekend and relaxation, it’s a good occasion to think about upping your television viewing game. Amazon is selling the Fire TV Cube for $100. That’s $20 off the usual selling price and only $10 higher than the all-time low.

We reviewed the Fire TV Cube in 2019, giving it 4 out of 5 stars. At the time we called it “the best streaming box with voice control.” The Fire TV Cube features all the streaming apps you need such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney Plus, and Apple TV.

What sets this streaming device apart isn’t the apps but its voice control powered by Amazon Alexa. The feature lets you stream movies and TV shows with a voice command, as well as control smart home devices like other Alexa devices do. It can also give you simple responses to inquiries like checking the weather, news, traffic, and so on. Amazon additionally refined the voice commands for TV controls so it can do things like switch inputs or turn off the TV by simulating remote control button presses.

The Fire TV Cube also supports 4K resolution, high dynamic range formats like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus, and a number of surround sound formats.

Amazon’s voice-controlled Cube is a very good set-top streamer, and today it’s available at a solid sale price.

[Today’s deal: Fire TV Cube for $100 on Amazon.]