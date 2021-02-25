Gear up for warm weather with this sale on Anker Bluetooth speakers

Major League baseball teams are gearing up for the summer this week, and maybe you should too with today’s one-day deal on Anker Bluetooth speakersRemove non-product link. Amazon has deals on four different Anker speakers today, including items that are better for home plus a few that would work well for your socially distanced gatherings at the lake this summer. The sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening, Pacific time.

First up is the upgraded Soundcore Boost for $45, down from the usual $60. This 20 watt speaker features up to 12 hours of playtime, plus there’s a USB port with PowerIQ for charging USB devices that need it. This speaker also is IPX7-rated, meaning it can withstand around 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

If you want something with a little more oomph the 30 watt Soundcore Motion Plus is $70, down from $100. This speaker also has a 12 hour playtime, and the same IPX7 rating. We reviewed this speaker, giving it 3.5 out 5 stars and hailing its “robust mid-range performance.”

For something to use at home, how about the Soundcore Wakey bedside alarm clock for $62, down from $90. We reviewed this alarm clock last year giving it 4 out of 5 stars. “The Soundcore Wakey may just be an alarm clock, but it’s one of the coolest alarm clocks you’re likely to encounter,” we said. The Wakey is rocking a good amount of features including a wireless charger, speaker, alarm clock, white noise generator, and FM radio.

Finally, there’s the Anker PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone for $99, a $30 discount. This device is the perfect addition for your next Zoom call with six mics, enhanced voice pickup, background noise reduction, and a 24 hour operating time.

