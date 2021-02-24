iRobot's luxurious Roomba 981 is $250 off

Vroom, vroom, vroom! This robot vacuums my room, and it can clean up at night until the carpet feels right. That’s the song you’ll be singing if you take advantage of this deal. Amazon is selling iRobot’s luxurious Roomba 981 for $350, far below the usual $600 and $50 better than the $400 sale price we saw during the holidays. This deal has been around since mid-February so we’re not sure how much longer it will last.

The Roomba 981 features Wi-Fi connectivity for remote activation, and integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It can also learn your cleaning habits to personalize its cleaning schedule, and it will suggest extra cleaning sessions when the pollen count in your area is high or when pets are most likely to shed.

The Roomba 981 doesn’t have smart mapping, where it remembers the basic layout of your house. It does, however, have better general navigation than older models that bang around your home.

It’s also good for pets, with iRobot saying it can capture 99 percent of allergens, not to mention pollen. This robot vacuum can also work with iRobot’s Braava Jet m6 by telling it to start mopping after a vacuum session.

[Today’s deal: iRobot Roomba 981 for $350 at Amazon.]