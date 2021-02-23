This monstrous 58-inch 4K smart TV is just $300

Sometimes Best Buy’s TV deals are just ridiculous. Today is one of those days. The big box retailer is selling a Westinghouse 58-inch 4K smart TV for just $300Remove non-product link. That’s $150 off the MSRP and a flat-out bargain for a television this massive.

Westinghouse’s TV supports HDR10 for brighter high dynamic range visuals. The TV also comes with Roku TV for streaming smarts. Roku TV includes access to pretty much every streaming service you’d need, from Apple TV+ to Prime Video and Sling TV. And did we mention the 58 inch 4K panel?

The TV works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for integration with your smart home, but the assistants are not built into the TV itself. The remote that comes with the TV is a Westinghouse-branded version of the Roku remote with quick launch buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Sling.

The television has three HDMI ports (including one that supports ARC for your soundbar), a headphone jack, one USB 2.0 port, and an ethernet port. The TV also has built-in Wi-Fi if you need to connect to the Internet wirelessly.

This is an excellent deal on a mammoth TV, but it’s doubtful it’ll last long at this price.

[Today’s deal: Westinghouse 58-inch 4K TV for $300 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]