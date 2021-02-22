Deal

Relax and let this $150 robot vacuum clean for you

Amazon is selling the Shark Ion AV752 for just $150, today only.

We’ve got another shot at putting your feet up when it comes time to vacuuming. Amazon is selling the Shark Ion AV752 robovac for $150. That’s the all-time low price and well below the $220 it was just selling for. Hop on it if you want it though. This is a one-day sale, with the deal ending just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

The Shark Ion AV752 features Wi-Fi connectivity for scheduling cleaning times from your smartphone. It also integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for on-demand cleaning via voice control.

This vacuum has a claimed 120 minute runtime, and it uses three brush types for solid cleaning, including side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll. The vacuum also includes ledge and stair detection to stop it from taking a spill.

That’s about it for features. You won’t find luxurious extras like intelligent navigation mapping or a mopping feature with this vacuum. What you do get are all the basics plus Wi-Fi connectivity at an affordable price. With today’s deal, that price is even better, but you need to seal the deal with a click before midnight Pacific time.

[Today’s deal: Shark Ion AV752 for $150 at Amazon.]

